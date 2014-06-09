Housing Trust Fund Receives $5,000 Grant from Pacific Western Bank for Affordable Housing Programs

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce a $5,000 grant award from Pacific Western Bank to support the nonprofit agency's Workforce Homebuyer and affordable housing production programs.

"We greatly appreciate Pacific Western Bank's leadership and commitment to the affordable housing needs of our countywide working families and our most vulnerable populations," Housing Trust Fund President/CEO Jennifer McGovern said. "Through their generosity and support we are able to carry out our mission to expand affordable homeownership and rental housing opportunities in our diverse Santa Barbara communities."

This past year, HTF made commitments to four affordable housing projects representing $1.85 million in loans and 100 new affordable housing units. These projects include the 12-unit Canon Perdido Condominiums self-help homeownership project in Santa Barbara sponsored by Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, and the five-unit Los Alamos Homes self-help homebuyer project in Los Alamos, the 43-unit Casa de Las Flores rental project in Carpinteria and the 40-unit Jardin de Las Rosas project in Santa Barbara, all sponsored by Peoples' Self-Help Housing Corporation.

In addition, the agency directly funded 28 30-year deferred payment workforce homebuyer loans in North County to assist low-income working families in purchasing an entry-level home in the community.