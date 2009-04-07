Housing Trust Fund Receives Technical Assistance Grant of $93,210

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County (HTF) is pleased to

announce that the agency has been awarded a Technical Assistance grant from the U.S.

Department of Treasury Community Development Finance Institution (CDFI) Fund in the

amount of $93,210.

The Housing Trust Fund was one of only 27 national applicants to receive

this prestigious award. The U.S. Treasury CDFI Fund awarded a total of $2,363,917 in

Technical Assistance Grants in 2009.

The U.S. Treasury CDFI Fund invests in and builds the capacity of private, for-profit and nonprofit

community-based lending organizations known as Community Development Financial Institutions

(CDFIs) that serve rural and urban low-income people and communities across the nation that lack

adequate access to affordable financial products and services.

As an emerging CDFI, the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County will use its

grant to hire support staff to survey countywide affordable housing sponsor lending needs, develop a

central information base and online information “clearinghouse’’ for affordable and workforce housing

and expand the market activities of its $3 million Revolving Loan Fund for Affordable Housing.

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County is a private nonprofit countywide financing

agency whose mission is to raise financial resources to expand workforce and affordable housing

opportunities for the residents of Santa Barbara County. More information

about the Housing Trust Fund is available at www.sbhousingtrust.org.