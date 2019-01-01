Housing Trust Fund’s Loan Program Helps First-Time Homebuyers Enter Expensive Santa Barbara Market

Nonprofit organization partners with local banks to provide down payment assistance to South Coast workers looking to purchase a home

Thanks to the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County’s down payment assistance loans, three households are greeting 2019 from new homes.

The nonprofit organization’s South Coast Workforce Homebuyer Program, which started in early 2018, was designed to help first-time homebuyers get into an expensive market.

The secondary loans — up to $100,000, or 16.5 percent of the purchase price — help prospective buyers make a 20 percent down payment and qualify for conventional mortgage financing.

“It’s a huge leg up for a lot of folks, with the goal that they can put 20 percent down,” said Jennifer McGovern, president and CEO of the Housing Trust Fund. “A lot of people borrow from relatives; if you don’t have relatives who can give $100,000, we’re the relative.”

The Housing Trust Fund’s $6.7 million revolving loan program, established in 2005, provides financing for affordable housing projects that serve low- to middle-income workers, including recent Habitat for Humanity and Tri-Counties Community Housing Corporation projects.

The new Workforce Homebuyer Program loans will be given to South Coast employees who range from low income to upper-middle income, and they are eligible for homes purchased between Carpinteria and Buellton/Santa Ynez Valley.

“It won’t help everyone, but it will help lots of people get into an entry-level home who would otherwise not be able to,” McGovern said.

McGovern, who has worked in housing and community development since the 1970s, said she and the Housing Trust Fund’s board of directors believe people should live where they work so they can put down roots and participate in the community — such as coaching a child’s team after school.

An estimated 23,000 people commute every day to the South Coast, and the median home value in Santa Barbara was $1.1 million as of September, according to the UCSB Economic Forecast Project.

In the second fiscal quarter of 2018, only 20 percent of Santa Barbara County households could afford to purchase the median-priced single-family home, even lower than the 26 percent statewide, McGovern said.

The Workforce Homebuyer Program has $3.5 million in capital, so the nonprofit organization can award 35 initial loans of up to $100,000, which carry 5.25 percent interest, fixed for 10 years.

The Housing Trust Fund has partnered with five local banks on the Workforce Homebuyer Program: Rabobank, American Riviera Bank, Community West Bank, Pacific Premier Bank and Montecito Bank & Trust.

“If the investor banks see the product works for them, I think they would renew,” McGovern said. “This Trust Fund only works as a partnership.”

McGovern, who works out of her Goleta home office, runs the show and brought on a loan administrator, who works out of a field office, for the homebuyer program.

“This took a decade; it was ready in 2008, but then the economy tanked,” McGovern said. “We’ve wanted this for so long.”

Three loans have been awarded as of December — to two families and one Goleta man — with more in the works, McGovern said.

Dan Trobridge was living in a two-bedroom apartment with his three kids and two dogs, and recently moved into a four-bedroom unit in a Buellton complex with a loan from the program, McGovern said.

Trobridge told the Housing Trust Fund that he loves the walkability of the new neighborhood and having enough kitchen space to cook with his children.

Marcie and Scott Lund, who McGovern said have two boys and a girl on the way, also purchased a Buellton home, where their kids can walk to the neighbors’ houses to play with friends.

The third loan, to a “single guy,” was for an Old Town Goleta home, according to McGovern.

“The joy of it is seeing the first families getting in,” McGovern said. “It’s giving people a sense of home and creating a sense of community. Even though we deal with finance and buildings, the real thing we’re about is community — not just a roof over the head.”

Another longtime advocate of workforce housing who expressed excitement about the program is Kristen Miller, a longtime Housing Trust Fund board member and president/CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. She said that the 20 percent down payment is one of the biggest barriers to the housing market, and while the $100,000 loan may not get people into a large home, it could help them purchase a condo or townhouse.

Local businesses struggle with getting access to a qualified workforce, as well as housing for that workforce, Miller said.

“Obviously, we’re seeing good success, and high-tech companies are hiring and finding people and progressing," she said. "I do think it’s harder here. You use more of your resources and time doing that.

“The results are clearly that you still have a large portion of people commuting. The rule of thumb is, anybody who’s been here 20 or 25 years is local, anyone hired in the last 15 is probably commuting.”

Miller, who has been on the Housing Trust Fund board for about 10 years, said she remembers the years it took to establish the down payment assistance loan program.

“Some people were skeptical it could be done, and we’re finally bringing it to Goleta — I’m a little biased toward Goleta,” she said.

The program is available to any South Coast employees, but Miller said she is promoting it to Goleta Valley businesses and putting it in the Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

“Really, it was our community banks that worked with Jennifer to create this fund, and they’re really trying to give back and be team players, and we appreciate that,” Miller said.

Montecito Bank & Trust is an investor in the Housing Trust Fund’s revolving loan program and Workforce Homebuyer Program.

“We’ve actually been working with the Housing Trust Fund for a long time. I’ve known (McGovern) for years, as long as she’s been working on this initiative that’s near and dear to both our hearts,” said Laurel Sykes, chief risk officer for Montecito Bank & Trust. “I think obviously in our area where we live and work, the cost of living is just incredible and it’s challenging for any local employer to keep employees close to home, so they don’t leave to where the cost of living is lower.”

She said there aren't many programs for workforce, market-rate housing assistance, and Montecito Bank & Trust was the first, or one of the first, to sign on as an investor for the program.

“I think it’s really part of the mission of what we do here at the bank, and a desire to help our own workforce achieve homeownership,” Sykes said.

The bank also partners as a mortgage lender participant, since it has a mortgage program for properties in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, she said.

“People don’t realize that they can actually qualify to own a home because it seems like such a far-off thing, but sometimes it’s more beneficial to own because of high rental costs,” Sykes said. “Maybe people aren’t ready yet, but maybe in the next couple of years they can save up enough to do a down payment and make it happen.

“It’s always better to put down the down payment that really helps you afford that monthly fee, because for a lot of us it can be a challenge — and people need to think about taxes and insurance costs, too.”

Anyone interested in applying for the Housing Trust Fund's Workforce Homebuyer Program, or seeing if they qualify, can contact Housing Trust Fund loan administrator Yvette Lounsbury by email at [email protected] and phone at 805.845.3585.

She’ll walk people through the process of meeting with a first mortgage lender to see if they qualify for a loan, according to McGovern. Participants have to pay 3.5 percent of the down payment, before the Housing Trust Fund contribution, but part of that money can be a gift.

Because of home prices and the $100,000 maximum loan amount, people probably would have to contribute closer to 5 to 10 percent of the down payment, she added.

The Housing Trust Fund also manages a workforce homebuyer program in Carpinteria that provides 30-year deferred shared appreciation down payment loans of up to $75,000, and a similar program in Lompoc for first-time, low-income homebuyers.

In 2011, the Housing Trust Fund helped 28 low-income, first-time homebuyers in the North County with deferred down payment loans, from $846,000 in state grant funding.

McGovern said she hopes to continue the program and grow it after the initial $3.5 million in loans is distributed.

“The goal over time is to get more foundations involved," she said, "and we’re open to philanthropic contributions — if someone wants to gift us a large endowment.”

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.