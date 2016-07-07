Houston Adams Harte of Santa Barbara, 1986-2016

Posted on July 7, 2016 | 9:38 a.m.

Source: Harte Family

Houston Adams Harte, beloved and loving son, brother and friend, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 25, 2016, at age 30.

Houston is survived by his parents, Anne and Houston; sister Hannah; grandparents Carolyn and Houston Harte, and Marianne Pfaelzer; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved friends and their families.

Houston was born in Denver, Colorado, on April 18, 1986, and raised in Santa Barbara, California.

He graduated from the University of Denver and immediately began his career at AppFolio in Goleta, California, where he served as an important member of a growing company for more than seven years. Recently, Houston had excitedly joined his family’s businesses in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, as a managing partner.

In all ventures, he completely immersed himself in his professional work, fully dedicated to the vision of the organizations and supportive of his colleagues.

Houston will be remembered as an active member of his communities, in both the United States and Mexico. He was always quick to embrace those who were left out or mistreated, and to make a sincere effort to include and advocate for all.

He had a zeal for life and an intense love for his friends and family. His large, charming presence and sense of humor brought light and joy to those around him. Houston drew people together and made them feel special and loved. He had a smile that was “infectious,” and gave the “best, most loving, bear hugs” that could “cure any bad mood.”

Among his favorite activities were traveling and meeting new people, challenging himself to create extravagant dishes in the kitchen, dressing up in his father’s suits on special occasions, dressing up in outrageous costumes as often as possible, hiking with the family’s dogs, watching the Broncos win, exploring art museums, playing music loudly, and spending time with the people he loved. He had a special affection for animals and a particular obsession with corgis.

Houston has left us too soon, but his passion for life and love will continue to inspire those he touched.

His family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2016, at the Coral Casino Ocean Terrace in Montecito, California.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one of Houston’s favorite organizations, Heifer International.