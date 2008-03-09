Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:45 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 
Houston Takes Series Finale from Gauchos

UCSB unable to capitalize on four Cougars errors and lose, 4-2.

By Rory Davis | March 9, 2008 | 3:00 p.m.

UCSB dropped the series finale to Houston on Sunday, 4-2 at Cougar Field. Houston scored twice in the first and would maintain the lead for the rest of the way, as the Gauchos were unable to capitalize on four Cougars errors.

Bryan Tully doubled with two outs in the bottom of the first to start the Cougars attack. Bryan Pounds followed with a home run to left field in the next at-bat to give Houston an early 2-0 lead.

UCSB (8-5) got on the scoreboard in the top of the third as Brian Gump led off with a triple to left center. Eric Oliver grounded out to score Gump for the Gauchos’ first run of the game.

Houston (8-5) tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third on another two-run home run. Chase Dempsay walked and was brought home on a Jake Stewart long ball to put the Cougars ahead, 4-1.

Gauchos starter Chuck Huggins (2-1) left after five innings of work in which he allowed four runs on five hits, striking out five and walking three.

Senior Michael Martin came on in relief of Huggins to pitch three scoreless innings, allowing only one Cougar to reach base the rest of the game.

The Gauchos scored their final run in the seventh as Chris Fox doubled home Gump to bring UCSB within two, 4-2. The Gauchos made things interesting in the top of the ninth as they loaded the bases with only one out. Left fielder Mike Zuanich stepped to the plate with hopes of putting the Gauchos in front, but grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

Ty Stuckey picked up the win for the Cougars, going 5.1 innings and allowing only one run on three hits and striking out four. Dempsay picked up his second save in the series, pitching two scoreless innings to close things out.

Fox led the Gauchos offensively, going 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and one stolen base. Gump continued his hot streak — a day after recording a career-high five hits — by going 2-for-5 on Sunday with two runs.

UCSB split the previous games with Houston. Click here for Sunday’s box score and play-by-play.

UCSB resumes play Tuesday, at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

