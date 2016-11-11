HOW International Presents Heroes and Victims Gallery at Paseo Nuevo

(Help One Walk International video)

A student-organized gallery in honor of our veterans will be presented by HOW International this Veterans Day weekend at Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara.

This event takes place in the Paseo Nuevo Plaza from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. The open-house gallery will include live music, guest speakers and art/information displays, including a life-size sand sculpture by local artist Scott Dosch.

“We are thrilled to be giving back to our veterans and recognizing the bravery of heroes and victims of war,” said John Mullen, co-director of HOW International, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization.

“This event will be a powerful display of respect and gratitude.”

In 2015, HOW International set out to help provide low-cost limbs to the people who are fighting to regain their legs, their livelihoods and their dignity. Building on its relationships in the international community, with help from educational institutions, charitable foundations and individuals, the people at HOW brought a group of high school students to Mozambique to provide the first prosthetic leg to Florencia, a young mother who was caught in the aftermath of a 27-year civil war when she stepped on a landmine.

“We are really excited about all of the youth involvement in this event,” HOW International co-director Douglas Bowman said. “The whole thing was organized by MAD Academy students, and we are excited about premiering the breathtaking documentary the students filmed and edited.”

Click here for more information about HOW International. Click here to make an online donation.

— Max Youngson is a Santa Barbara High School student and member of HOW International.