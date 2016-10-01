How Much is That Doggie at the Shelter?

During October, which is nationally recognized as Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is hoping prospective pet adopters will "Fall in Love with a Shelter Dog.”

As the summer draws to a close, all three Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters are filled with adoptable animals. There are more than 150 dogs to choose from. In addition, the shelters have many felines and lagomorphs (members of the rabbit family) to fall in love with.

This month, county residents can take advantage of half-price dog-adoption fees and free microchips for all adopted dogs. Qualified adopters will have a chance to adopt a dog for $55 — a $55 savings. Plus, Animal Services is including a free microchip, an additional $30 value. That is a total of $85 worth of savings.

Adoption counselors will be on hand to help adopters find the perfect pooch.

All animals adopted from Santa Barbara County Animal Services are spayed or neutered and up to date on all applicable vaccinations. The purchase of a dog license is required. Families are encouraged to apply.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is partnering with Companion Animal Placement Assistance and the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation to offer "Fall in Love with a Shelter Dog.” Both these nonprofits work year 'round to enhance the human-animal bond and improve the lives of shelter pets through their amazing partnerships with county Animal Services.

Visit one of the three Santa Barbara County Animal Services locations. The Santa Maria Animal Center is at 548 W. Foster Road; the Santa Barbara Shelter is at 5473 Overpass Road; and the LaPAWS Adoption Center is at 1501 W. Central Ave. in Lompoc.

The shelters are open for adoptions from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Stacy Silva for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.