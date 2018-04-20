Friday, July 13 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

‘How to Be a Latin Lover’ Heats Up Big Screen at Granada Theatre

By Jacqueline McGuan for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement | April 20, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Eugenio Derbez stars as Maximo in ‘How to Be a Latin Lover.’

The Cine en Domingo Film Series presents How to Be a Latin Lover, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara.

Assembly member Monique Limón and local media personality Andy Valdez will host a pre-screening community discussion about the 2017 film, that tells the story of a divorced man learning the importance of family and community.

The Cine en Domingo series showcases classic and contemporary Spanish language films, with titles chosen to engage the Latino community and all who love this genre of filmmaking. How to Be a Latin Lover is presented in Spanish with no subtitles.

How to Be a Latin Lover tells the story of Maximo (Eugenio Derbez), who made a career of seducing wealthy older women, and finds himself dumped after 25 years of marriage to Peggy (Renée Taylor).

Homeless, Maximo resorts to his only available option, living with his estranged sister Sara (Salma Hayek) and her son Hugo (Raphael Alejandro), while trying to reignite his charm as a Latin lover. He eventually does, and in the interim, learns that family is what matters most in the world.

Limón, who represents the 37th Assembly District, and Valdez will conduct the discussion with the audience. Pre-screening conversations are conducted in Spanish.

Along with partnering with the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement, Limón works to serve the Santa Barbara community as an educator, leader and advocate for causes that advance the quality of life for the community.

Actor Valdez began his successful career in Spanish television and film at a young age, and continues to serve as a leader in the industry.

Cine en Domingo is an initiative of the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement. Films are presented in Spanish with English subtitles when available.

Tickets are $10 or $20 (loge) and are available through The Granada Theatre’s box office, 899-2222.

For more about the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement events and opportunities, contact David Grossman, director of community engagement, 899-3000, or email [email protected]

To learn more about how to support The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 899-3000 or email [email protected] For more about the Granada, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jacqueline McGuan for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.

 

