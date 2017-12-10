How to Clean Up Ash, Soot and Dust from Thomas Fire

When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation.

Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health.

Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup.

For general ash cleanup:

» Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems.

» Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom.

» Take your car to the car wash.

» Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets.

» Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts).

» Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores.

For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions.

DON’T:

» Allow kids to play in the ash.

» Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use.

Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality.

When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality.

When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality.

When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality.

When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality.

When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Clean-up can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup. For general ash cleanup: » Use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water, and direct ash-filled water to ground areas, and away from the runoff system. Try to use the minimum amount of water necessary to avoid overtaxing runoff systems. Use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom. Take your car to the car wash. Wash off toys that have been outside in the ash; clean ash off pets. Avoid any skin contact with the ash (wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts). Use a high-quality shop/industrial vacuum outfitted with a high-efficiency particulate filter and a disposable collection filter bag. Ash can be bagged and put into trash cans, so it will not be stirred up again into the air. Special attachments can be used to clean ash from gutters, so that it will not blow back over outdoor spaces. Attachments and disposable bags are available from most hardware stores. For more information, see Asbestos and Fire Cleanup – Precautions. DON’T: Allow kids to play in the ash. Use leaf blowers! Click here to learn more about safe leaf blower use. Information provided by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District. Click here for more information on air quality.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click Here to Get Started >