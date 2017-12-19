How to Help Thomas Fire Victims in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties

United Way created a Thomas Fire Fund for victims, and other organizations are seeking donations and volunteers

As an army of firefighters continues to battle the Thomas Fire, people want to help in their own way, by donating money or their time.

CalFire officials reminded people that the fire camps are fully self-sufficient, and asked that people direct their donations toward disaster relief organizations and funds to help people displaced by the blaze.

Officials warn people to be careful of scams, and to verify the beneficiary before donating to a cause.

Volunteer and donation opportunities ​

The United Way of Santa Barbara County and the United Way of Ventura County have partnered up (along with the American Red Cross of Ventura County and Ventura County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services) to support Thomas Fire victims with the Thomas Fire Fund.

The organizations say 100 percent of proceeds go directly to the fund, which will go toward fire recovery and people who lost their homes or were temporarily displaced by the fire.

Donations can be made online here or by phone, by texting UWVC to 41444.

Local chapters of the American Red Cross have been managing evacuation shelters for Thomas Fire victims and are accepting volunteers who want to support wildlife relief efforts.

The Central Coast chapter of the Red Cross has so many people signing up to be volunteers that it is holding orientations every two days in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, a representative said Monday.

Click here to begin the online application. Once submitted, Red Cross representatives will contact the applicants with information about orientation and volunteer opportunities.

The next orientations in Santa Barbara are Wednesday and Friday, and people can learn more information on the organization's website.

The American Red Cross is also asking for monetary donations, which can be made online or by calling 1.800.RED.CROSS.

“Each disaster is unique and so are the needs of its victims," Red Cross spokeswoman Georgia Duncan said. “Financial donations are the quickest and best way to get help to the people who need it most. The Red Cross is actively working to identify community partners who can collect, sort and redistribute donated goods. In contrast, financial donations can be accessed quickly and put to use right away to directly help and support those affected.”

The Foodbank Santa Barbara County opened five emergency food distribution sites last week, and has the sites open again this week.

With schools and businesses closing because of the Thomas Fire and unhealthy air quality, the food need in Santa Barbara County increased drastically last week, said Judith Smith-Meyer of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Smith-Meyer said the organization gave out so much food at its emergency distribution sites that it turned over the contents of its entire warehouse, twice.

The Foodbank is accepting nonperishable food donations and fresh produce at its locations at 4554 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara, 1525 State St. in Santa Barbara, and 490 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.

Smith-Meyer said monetary donations are the best way to help fire victims.

“The Foodbank can leverage every $1 donated into eight meals because of our statewide and national foodbanking networks, volume purchasing, grocery rescue, relationships that bring in hundreds of thousands of pounds of donated fresh produce from local growers each year, our status as the only distributor of USDA product within Santa Barbara County, and our Backyard Bounty local harvesting program,” she said.

Click here for more information about volunteer opportunities with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The Salvation Army is accepting unopened and canned food donations, and monetary donations, at 423 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

The Unity Shoppe accepts new clothing, shoes, blankets, toiletries and monetary donations at its 1401 Chapala St. location in Santa Barbara.

Animal shelters

Evacuated animals are being housed at Earl Warren Showgrounds and county animal shelters, among other places.

Volunteers who want to care for horses and other livestock and assist with large animal evacuations can sign up with the Santa Barbara Equine Evacuation and Assistance team.

Volunteers must be 18 or older, wear closed toe shoes and clothing items that will get dirty, according to Jennifer Adame, county Animal Services community outreach coordinator.

Volunteers can show up at the showgrounds, at 3400 Calle Real, at 8 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. to see if daily help is needed.

The Santa Barbara County Animal Services is also utilizing volunteers, and interested people are encouraged to sign up online and get trained so they are ready to help when it is needed.

Click here to donate to the County Animal Services Department and for more information about volunteering.

The Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation is raising money to directly help the pets sheltered at the county Animal Services and money can be earmarked for disaster relief.

K9 PALS is distributing funds to assist with medical care of homeless animals in Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara Equine Evacuation and Assistance, the Santa Barbara Humane Society and K9 PALS have accounts set up with La Cumbre Feed — call 805.687.1880 to donate money for food and supplies.

Donate in Ventura County

Food donations and other goods can be donated to the following organizations, which ask people to call to confirm specific needs.

FOOD Share is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday at 4156 Southbank Rd. in Oxnard. Call 805.983.7100.

The Ventura Unified School District is taking food donations at 3777 Dean Dr. in Ventura. Call 805.289.7961 ext. 2306.

The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Sunday at 3451 Foothill Road in Ventura. Call 800.725.9005.

The Arc Foundation of Ventura County thrift store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Sunday at 265 E. Main St. in Ventura. Call 805.653.1756.

HELP of Ojai is open noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 111 W. Santa Ana St. in Ojai. Call 805.646.5122.

The Rescue Mission Alliance is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Sunday at 315 N. A St. in Oxnard. Call 805.487.1234.

