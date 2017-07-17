How to Make Beet, Carrot and Jicama Salad

Ingredients
4 cups shredded beets
3 cups shredded carrots
2 cups shredded jicama
2 cups shredded sweet potatoes
1 cup toasted chick peas
½ cup toasted pistachios
Salt and fresh black pepper
Dressing
½ cup of fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons of lemon zest
¼ cup white sugar
⅓ cup of honey
½ cup white balsamic
1 cup of extra virgin olive oil
Use raw veggies and a spiralizer to make this colorful and nutritious summer salad. Blend all the veggies, then mix the dressing ingredients and toss all together. Garnish with parsley leaves.
Makes 12 servings.
— Recipe courtesy of Alejandro Hernandez, lead cook, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.