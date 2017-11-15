How to Make Butternut Squash and Cauliflower Coconut Curry

Ingredients
1 (15-ounce) can unsalted chickpeas, rinsed and drained
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
½ cup frozen green peas, thawed
¾ cup chopped yellow onion
2 tablespoons minced fresh garlic
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1½ tablespoons curry powder
1 cup cubed peeled butternut squash
1 cup fresh cauliflower florets
1 cup diced red potatoes
4 cups unsalted vegetable stock
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup light coconut milk
Lime wedges (optional)
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450°F.
Step 2
Place chickpeas on a rimmed baking sheet; pat dry. Add 1 tablespoon oil to chickpeas; toss to coat. Spread chickpeas in an even layer on pan. Bake at 450°F for 30 minutes. Add green peas to pan; bake at 450°F for 5 minutes or until chickpeas and green peas are crisp.
Step 3
Heat a large Dutch oven over medium. Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil; swirl to coat. Add onion and garlic; sauté 5 minutes. Add flour and curry powder; cook 1½ minutes or until flour begins to brown, stirring constantly. Stir in butternut squash, cauliflower and potatoes. Add vegetable stock, pepper and salt; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Step 4
Remove pan from heat; stir in coconut milk. Place about 1½ cups vegetable mixture in each of 4 bowls; top each serving with about ⅓ cup chickpea mixture. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.
Nutritional Information
» Calories: 358
» Fat Content: 14.6 grams
» Saturated Fat Content: 4.4 grams
» Protein Content: 12 grams
» Carbohydrate Content: 49 grams
» Fiber Content: 9 grams
» Cholesterol Content: 0.0 milligrams
» Iron Content: 3 milligrams
» Sodium Content: 557 milligrams
» Calcium Content: 117 milligrams
» Sugar Content: 5 grams