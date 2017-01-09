How to Make Delicious Turkey Chili

Ingredients
1 (20-ounce) package extra-lean ground turkey
1 cup coarsely chopped onion
1 red bell pepper, cut into ¼-inch cubes
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and minced (optional)
1 tablespoon chili powder
1½ teaspoons ground cumin
1½ teaspoons ground coriander
½ teaspoon dried oregano leaves
½ teaspoon dried marjoram leaves
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 (16-ounce) cans of low sodium whole tomatoes, drained and coarsely chopped
1 (16-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
8 ounces tomato sauce
¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
4 tablespoons low-fat shredded Cheddar cheese
Directions
In a large stockpot, combine turkey, onion, red pepper, garlic, jalapeño peppers, chili powder, cumin, coriander, oregano, marjoram, red pepper flakes and cinnamon.
Cook mixture over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until turkey is no longer pink.
Stir in tomatoes and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 5 minutes.
Stir in beans and cilantro.
Continue cooking for an additional 5 minutes.
Serve topped with cheese. Makes about 10 cups.
Nutrient Analysis, Per Serving
» Calories 220
» Fat calories 20
» Total Fat 2.5 grams
» Saturated Fat 0.5 grams
» Cholesterol 40 milligrams
» Sodium 190 milligrams
» Total Carbohydrates 23 grams
» Fiber 8 grams
» Sugars 6 grams
» Protein 29 grams
» Vitamin A IUs 50 percent
» Vitamin C 90 percent
» Calcium 8 percent
» Iron 15 percent