How to Make Gluten-Free Romesco Sauce

Ingredients
1 cup blanched almonds, toasted
2 cloves garlic
¼ teaspoons smoked paprika
¼ teaspoons cayenne pepper (optional)
1 cup roasted red bell peppers, patted dry
½ cup green, pitted olives, drained
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
5 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation
» In a food processor, combine the almonds, garlic, smoked paprika and cayenne; pulse until coarsely chopped, about 15 to 20 times.
» Add the roasted bell peppers, olives, lemon juice and vinegar.
» While the machine is running, add the olive oil in a thin stream through the feed tube and process to a coarse purée.
» Season the sauce with the salt and black pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning.
» Serve dipping sauce with your favorite raw vegetables.