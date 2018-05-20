How to Make Golden Beet and Roasted Strawberry Salad

Ingredients
6 small golden beets, scrubbed and trimmed
8 ounces fresh strawberries, hulled and halved
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
6 ounces mixed baby lettuces, torn
4 very thin prosciutto slices
2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
1 ounce Marcona almonds, coarsely chopped
Preparation
» Preheat oven to 375 degrees Farenheit.
» Place beets on a large piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil; wrap tightly. Bake at 375 degrees for 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until tender. Cool slightly; rub off skins with a paper towel. Cut beets into wedges.
» Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper. Place strawberries in an even layer on prepared baking sheet; sprinkle with sugar, and toss gently to coat. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes. Remove from oven; transfer strawberries to a plate to cool.
» Combine oil, vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper in a jar or bowl; shake or whisk until emulsified.
» Divide lettuce evenly among four plates; top with beets, strawberries, prosciutto, cheese and almonds. Drizzle evenly with vinaigrette.