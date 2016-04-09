How to Make Kick’n Chicken Pitas

Serves: 4

Prep time: About 15 minutes

This crunchy snack is full of vitamins and minerals, featuring nutrition-packed ingredients like romaine lettuce, grapes and carrots.

Romaine lettuce is a great source of vitamin A, vitamin K and folate. In addition to being a good source of dietary fiber, romaine also provides four minerals (manganese, potassium, copper and iron), and three vitamins (biotin, vitamin B1 and vitamin C).

Grapes have hundreds of antioxidants like vitamin C and manganese.

Carrots offer good beta carotene and fiber content, and contain antioxidants. They are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, pantothenic acid, folate, potassium, iron, copper and manganese.

Ingredients

2 cups shredded romaine lettuce

1 cup red or green seedless grapes with each grape cut in half

1 cup chopped cooked chicken breast (cold)

⅓ cup crispy chow mein noodles

⅓ cup shredded carrots

2 tablespoons of green onions sliced

4 tablespoons light oriental salad dressing

2 whole wheat pita pockets (each cut in half)

What You’ll Need

Measuring cup

Knife

Cutting board

Medium mixing bowl

Mixing spoon

Measuring spoon

Cheese grater (to shred veggies)

Directions

Combine romaine lettuce, grapes, chicken, chow mein noodles, carrots and green onions in a medium bowl. Mix well with a large spoon.

Add dressing to bowl. Mix until ingredients are coated with dressing.

Spoon about 1 cup of mixture into each pita pocket half. Serve.

Nutrition Info

Serving size: ½ pita pocket full of mixture

Total calories: 225

Total fat: 11.7 g

Saturated fat: 1.8 g

Carbohydrates: 25 g

Protein: 14 g

Fiber: 4.4 g

Sodium: 241 mg