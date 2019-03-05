How to Make No-Bake Cranberry Apple Oat Bars

Ingredients
» 2½ cups large-flake rolled oats
» 1¼ cups creamy natural almond butter or peanut butter
» ½ cup unsweetened dried cranberries
» ½ cup chopped unsweetened dried apple
» ½ cup raw honey
» ⅓ cup chopped raw unsalted almonds
» ⅓ cup ground flaxseeds
» 2 tablespoon whole flaxseeds
» ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
» In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Using a wooden spoon, stir until combined and crumbly.
» With wet hands, press mixture evenly into an 8 x 8-inch baking dish. Refrigerate until firm, 3 to 4 hours.
» Using a sharp chef’s knife, cut into 24 bars. Refrigerate bars in an airtight container between sheets of waxed paper for up to 1 week.