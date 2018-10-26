How to Make No-Bake Monster Pita Pizza

No-bake monster pita pizza is easy to make, and it’s even more fun to eat! Kids will love the spooky monster eyes made from cucumbers, cheese and beans for a Halloween snack.
Ingredients
» ¾ cup guacamole
» 4 6-inch whole-wheat pitas
» 16 slices cucumber, ¼-inch thick
» 4 (1 ounce) sticks mozzarella string cheese, each cut into 12 rounds
» 1 tablespoon cooked or canned black beans, halved
Instructions
» Spread 3 tablespoons guacamole over each pita.
» Top each with 4 cucumber slices, 12 cheese slices and 12 bean halves, creating eyeballs by placing half a bean on each cheese slice; place some of these on cucumber slices.
» Cut the pizzas into wedges or serve whole.