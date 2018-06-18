How to Make Seared Beef Sirloin and Grilled Peach Salad

Ingredients
4 peaches (halved, pit removed)
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 pound top sirloin
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon honey
2 cups arugula or spring mix greens
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoon fat-free feta cheese
3 tablespoon sliced basil leaves
Directions
» Pre-heat the grill to medium-high heat. Halve each peach; remove and discard the pits.
» Using a brush, lightly brush the oil on both the steak and each peach half. Season the steak with salt and pepper. Drizzle the honey over the peaches.
» Add steak to the grill. Cook about 8 to 10 minutes per side for medium-rare doneness. Meanwhile, add peaches to grill cut-side-down. Cook peaches until fork-tender, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. When done, remove steak and let rest 10 minutes before slicing it.
» On a large platter, make a layer with the greens. Top with the grilled peach halves. Drizzle the peaches with vinegar and top with feta cheese and basil. Serve with steak.
Nutritional Information
» Number of Servings: 4
» Calories (per serving): 270
» Saturated Fat (per serving): 2.5 grams
» Sodium (per serving): 279 milligrams
— American Heart Association