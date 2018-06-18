How to Make Seared Beef Sirloin and Grilled Peach Salad

» On a large platter, make a layer with the greens. Top with the grilled peach halves. Drizzle the peaches with vinegar and top with feta cheese and basil. Serve with steak.

» Add steak to the grill. Cook about 8 to 10 minutes per side for medium-rare doneness. Meanwhile, add peaches to grill cut-side-down. Cook peaches until fork-tender, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. When done, remove steak and let rest 10 minutes before slicing it.

» Using a brush, lightly brush the oil on both the steak and each peach half. Season the steak with salt and pepper. Drizzle the honey over the peaches.

