How to Make Strawberry Rhubarb Muffins

If you’re lucky enough to have a patch of rhubarb in your backyard, this is a great way to use up the famously tart vegetable. If you’re purchasing a bunch of rhubarb for this recipe, clean and chop any extra and pop it into the freezer to use in fresh muffins year round.
Ingredients
1½ cups whole wheat flour
½ cup oat bran
2 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup sliced rhubarb
1 cup sliced strawberries
¾ cup low fat (1 percent milk fat or less) milk or soy milk
1 egg
⅓ cup sugar
¼ cup canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, oat bran, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon.
In another bowl, combine rhubarb, strawberries, milk, egg, sugar, oil and vanilla. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, mix just enough to combine. Pour batter into 12 lined muffin tins.
Bake for 30 minutes or until cooked through (when a knife inserted in the center comes out clean). Serves 12.
Per serving (1 muffin): 144 calories, 4 grams protein, 6 grams total fat (1 gram saturated fat), 22 grams carbohydrates, 3 fiber, 19 milligrams cholesterol, 116 milligrams sodium. Good source of vitamin K, low in sodium, low in saturated fat, low in cholesterol.
— Source: www.lesliebeck.com