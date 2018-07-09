How to Make Sweet and Sour Strawberry Crumble

The sweetness of strawberries balances out tart rhubarb in this low-calorie dessert, resulting in a succulent crisp!
Ingredients
» 2 stalks sliced rhubarb, leaves removed and discarded (1½ cups)
» 18 to 21 medium strawberries, sliced (3 cups)
» 1 teaspoon cinnamon, ground
» 3 tablespoon organic evaporated cane juice
» Juice of ½ lemon
» 3 tablespoon spelt flour
Topping
» 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
» ¼ cup Sucanat
» ¼ cup coconut oil
» 2 tablespoon spelt flour
» 2 teaspoon flaxseed, ground
» 1 teaspoon cinnamon, ground
Instructions
» Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
» In an 8 x 8-inch baking pan, combine rhubarb, strawberries, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, evaporated cane juice and lemon juice. Sprinkle with 3 tablespoon flour and gently toss to coat.
» Prepare topping: In a medium bowl, add all topping ingredients. Using a pastry blender or your hands, mix until well combined then spread over fruit mixture in baking pan.
» Place pan in oven and bake for 25 to 35 minutes, until topping is golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Nutrition Information
» Serving size: per cup serving
» Calories: 193
» Total fat: 8 grams
» Saturated fat: 6 grams
» Carbs: 27 grams
» Fiber: 4 grams
» Sugars: 13 grams
» Protein: 3 grams
» Sodium: 8 milligrams
» Cholesterol: 0 milligrams
— Clean Eating