How to Make Vegetarian Quinoa Chile Relleno

Step 1: Roast chiles until charred, steam under plastic for 10 minutes then peel off skin and remove seeds. Sauté onion, pepper and garlic in oil until soft. Add remaining ingredients and cook 5 minutes. Prepare sauce by pureeing chipotles into sauce and heat to 165F. Stuff each chile with filling and bake 350F for 30 minutes until internal temperature reaches 165F.
Step 2: Serve each chile with 4 ounces of sauce. Garnish with 1 teaspoon cotija cheese on top of each chile.
Ingredients for Step 1
1½ pounds Fresh Poblano Chiles
1 tablespoon Oil, 25 percent Olive / 75 percent Canola
1 cup Diced Yellow Onion
½ cup Fresh Red Bell Pepper
2 tablespoon Minced Fresh Garlic
½ cup Frozen Whole Kernel Corn
1 cup Cooked Quinoa
1 teaspoon Paprika
½ teaspoon Ground Cumin
½ teaspoon Kosher Salt
½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper
¼ cup Chopped Fresh Cilantro
4 ounces Light Cream Cheese
½ cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Ingredients for Step 2
24 ounces Enchilada Sauce
6 teaspoon Cotija Cheesez