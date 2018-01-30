How to Manage Stress and Trauma After Natural Disasters

Over the past two months, our communities have been hit hard with disasters that have taken an indescribable toll on families, neighbors, homes and businesses. These events often create stress, anxiety and trauma for individuals who have been directly — and even indirectly — affected.

“Most people who are impacted by the fires and mudslides are going to experience stress,” said Dr. Paul Erickson, medical director of Cottage Health Psychiatry & Addiction Medicine.

“Even people who are only peripherally affected or weren’t even in the community can be impacted by trauma.”

The American Psychological Association defines trauma as “an emotional response to a terrible event like an accident or natural disaster.”

Erickson says it is not uncommon for individuals with stress and trauma to also experience:

» Trouble sleeping

» More anxiety

» Depression

» Anger

» Feelings of loss

“Those symptoms are normal and people can recover from them much of the time,” he said. “But you do want to be thoughtful and deliberate about taking especially good care of yourself.

“Get plenty of sleep. Eat well. Exercise is very helpful for some people. Others find mindfulness meditation practices beneficial.”

It’s also very important to stay connected with family, friends and social activities. Stay aware of how you’re feeling and avoid things that could have a negative impact on your well-being like withdrawing from people and self-medicating with alcohol or other substances, as those will make matters worse.

“It’s also very healing for someone to give help to another person,” Erickson said. “That’s part of recovering yourself, so if you can find ways to contribute and help, it’s good for your own well-being.”

As you recover, you should be patient with yourself. It can take some time.

“It’s normal to have stress and acute stress symptoms for a few weeks, maybe up to a month or two,” Erickson said. “Then, typically, people will start to notice that they’re doing better and recovering.

“But some people go on to develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD is an anxiety disorder caused by a traumatic event). If you are still being impacted by symptoms after a month or two, it’s important to seek professional help.”

Click here for additional stress management resources from Cottage Health.