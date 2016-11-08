How to Prepare Yourself for the Urgency of a Medical Emergency

More than 130 million patients visit an emergency department in the United States each year. While all are not life-threatening emergencies, many are, or could be without treatment.

But how do you know? Here are tips to help you recognize when and how to seek immediate medical care.

To Go or Not To Go?

Emergencies come in all varieties, and an injury does not have to be life-threatening to be considered an emergency and require the need for the specialized care offered by your Emergency Department.

The first thing you should do is assess your situation:

» Do you feel this is a true emergency?

» Do you feel it is life-threatening?

If you have a life-threatening emergency or suspect you are having a stroke or heart attack, call 9-1-1 immediately.

There are a number of other reasons to go to the Emergency Department, however. Cottage Health offers three convenient locations to serve the community:



» Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, 351 S. Patterson Ave.

» Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, 400 W. Pueblo St.

» Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang

