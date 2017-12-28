How to Prevent Falls and Fractures

If osteoporosis has started to thin your bones, even a simple fall or twist can have devastating consequences. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, 10 million people have osteoporosis, and almost 34 million more have low bone mass, which places them at risk for fractures.

Most of the breaks occur in the spine, wrist, and — worst of all — the hip. About 20 percent of older people who break their hips fail to regain the independence they had before the injury, and about one out of four die within one year of the break.

“While Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Cottage hospitals perform better than the national average in the treatment of hip fractures, prevention is better than the best fracture treatment,” said Dr. Eric Shepherd, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with the Cottage Center for Orthopedics.

Even if you already have thin bones or have already suffered a fracture, you can take the following steps to prevent future breaks.

» Get your bones tested. One of the keys to avoiding fractures is understanding your risk. A simple bone density scan can gauge the strength of your bones and help your doctor plan a strategy for protecting them.

The National Osteoporosis Foundation recommends bone density scans for all women 65 and over, all postmenopausal women at high risk for osteoporosis, and all men and women over the age of 50 who have already fractured a bone.

» Get your calcium and vitamin D. These two nutrients are like bricks and mortar for your bones, and they’re powerful protection against fractures. In a three-year study of 389 people over the age of 65, researchers at Tufts University found that supplements of calcium (500 milligrams per day) and vitamin D (700 international units per day) cut the risk of broken bones roughly in half.

These nutrients are also found in dairy products, dark green leafy vegetables (which contain calcium but not vitamin D), and fortified cereals.

