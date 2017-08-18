Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:11 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

How to Succeed in Business: Breaking Through Barriers

By Heather Moreno for Central Coast California chapter, National Association of Women Business Owners | August 18, 2017 | 1:18 p.m.

Challenges to businesses trying to achieve breakthrough performances will be the focus topic at the Sept. 1 meeting of the Central Coast California chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO).

The luncheon event takes place 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Country Club. Guests welcome.

Collaboration’s senior consultant Zheila Pouraghabagher will share common themes found among local business owners who are driven to grow their companies but that have experienced barriers to making a breakthrough.

As a female business owner, and having worked with numerous business owners in her capacity with Collaboration, Pouraghabagher knows her topic.

“The most important thing to acknowledge is that you’re not alone in facing these barriers," Pouraghabagher said. “As your business evolves, reevaluate your strategies and goals to ensure you are on the path to sustainably growing your bottom line.”

Financial growth is achieved through goal-setting and long-term planning, and attendees will learn about ways to strategically prepare their business for the next level.

The event also will provide an opportunity for participants to network with other business owners.

NAWBO CCC is a local chapter of a national organization dedicated to helping female entrepreneurs succeed.

Dawn Goonetilleke, president of the Central Coast Chapter, said the group focuses on being purposeful, effective advocates for women business owners.

“We started this chapter to bring together women business owners who don’t want to apologize for being ambitious,” said Jamila Haseeb, Corporate Partners director and local business owner.

“Just seven months later, we’re attracting some of the most successful women business owners in the county, and having a blast every month learning how to grow together,” she said.

Reservations at five days in advance of the luncheon are $25 for members, $35 for non-members. Reservations can be made via the events page at www.facebook.com/NAWBOCCC/.

For information on joining NAWBO, visit www.nawbo.org and click on membership.

— Heather Moreno for Central Coast California chapter, National Association of Women Business Owners.

 

