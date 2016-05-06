Six Ideas for Saying Thank You to Your Favorite Nurse

Nurses are a crucial part of the health-care system. At hospitals, they do most of the heavy lifting. They clean patients, monitor their vitals, give them their medications, work long hours and so much more.

So how can you show your appreciation for these men and women?

Here are a few ways to thank your favorite nurse.

» Write a letter. Sure, a Facebook message is definitely easier, but nothing beats a handwritten letter. For those who aren’t good with words, buy a card.

» Send flowers. Spring has sprung and flowers are abundant in most states this time of year. Show your nurse you care with a bouquet of flowers. Have them sent to his or her department.

» Coffee, coffee and more coffee. Most nurses work long, grueling hours, and there’s nothing better than a little caffeine boost. If you don’t know the type of coffee the person likes, get a gift card.

» Buy a bottle of wine. Nurses like to kick back and relax, too! Now all you need to do is find out if he or she likes a bottle of red or a bottle of white.

» Bake a treat. Cookies, cupcakes and brownies are a sweet and personal way to show appreciation.

» Buy a picture frame. A picture frame is something that’s cost effective and will last. Sweeten the deal by adding a picture of your favorite nurse with a patient.