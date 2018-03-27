How We Heal: Free Cottage Health Support Groups

Cottage Health’s free support program includes groups that will help you learn how to manage symptoms of anxiety, depression and trauma.

We will also assist you with processing your grief and be one of your advocates during our community’s long-term recovery period from our recent wildfires and the Montecito flash flooding and debris flows.

Programs are free and open to all area residents. We have licensed clinicians who will assist your recovery with personal attention to your unique situation.

For more information on the program or specific class offerings, please contact 805.569.7501 or email [email protected]. Click here to register online.