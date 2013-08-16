Howard Chase Joins Unite to Light Board of Directors

Unite to Light is pleased to have Howard Chase on its Board of Directors.

Chase brings valuable experience and expertise to Unite to Light.

He graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Law School. After 35 years in a corporate and securities law practice, he became president of Trident Rowan Group, a U.S. publicly traded holding company that owned several Italian companies, including Innocenti, Maserati, Moto Guzzi and Benelli.

Subsequently, Chase served as president of Carret Holdings, a private equity-owned holding company that acquired high net worth asset management firms. During his career, Chase served on several publicly traded and privately owned corporate boards.

Unite to Light was founded at the UC Santa Barbara’s Institute for Energy Efficiency. Unite to Light is dedicated to providing low-cost lighting to those without electricity for studying, working and emergencies. It also helps eliminate health and environmental issues associated with existing light sources, such as kerosene, burning wood or other unhealthy materials.

The organization developed a portable, durable, inexpensive solar-powered light to meet this widespread international need. The lights are provided to underdeveloped countries, refugee camps, disaster areas and to hospitals. To date, more than 45,000 lights have been distributed to more than 60 countries on four continents.

— Mariana Zimmermann is an executive assistant for Unite to Light.