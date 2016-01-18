Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:08 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Howard is Clutch in Dons’ Win at Orangewood Academy

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 18, 2016 | 9:57 p.m.

Jada Howard attacked the rim and scored 14 points, helping the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team pull out a hard-fought 47-44 win over Orangewood Academy in the marquee game at the Orangewood Academy Showcase on Monday.

The matchup pitted two top-15 teams in the CIF-SS 1AA Division.

Amber Melgoza led the sixth-ranked Dons with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. She also handed out five assists.

Howard played key role in the win. The senior forward got to the rim and drew fouls — she sank 7 of 11 free throws — and played tough defense on Orangewood Academy's best player.

Santa Barbara improves to 18-1 while 14th-ranked Orangewood Academy is 14-3.

The Dons are back in action Tuesday, hosting Dos Pueblos in a Channel League game.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 