Howard is Clutch in Dons’ Win at Orangewood Academy

Girls Basketball

Jada Howard attacked the rim and scored 14 points, helping the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team pull out a hard-fought 47-44 win over Orangewood Academy in the marquee game at the Orangewood Academy Showcase on Monday.

The matchup pitted two top-15 teams in the CIF-SS 1AA Division.

Amber Melgoza led the sixth-ranked Dons with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. She also handed out five assists.

Howard played key role in the win. The senior forward got to the rim and drew fouls — she sank 7 of 11 free throws — and played tough defense on Orangewood Academy's best player.

Santa Barbara improves to 18-1 while 14th-ranked Orangewood Academy is 14-3.

The Dons are back in action Tuesday, hosting Dos Pueblos in a Channel League game.

