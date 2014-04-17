Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:32 am | Partly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 
 

Howard Jay Smith Joins Santa Barbara Symphony Planned Giving Committee

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Santa Barbara Symphony | April 17, 2014 | 12:22 p.m.

Howard Jay Smith
Howard Jay Smith

Howard Jay Smith has been named to the Santa Barbara Symphony Planned Giving Committee.

“I have been a lifelong fan of classical music,” said Smith, vice president and wealth advisor at Morgan Stanley one of the world’s preeminent financial service firms for investment banking, research and portfolio management.

The Santa Barbara Symphony maintains a permanent endowment fund to secure the orchestra’s artistic, cultural and educational programs for future seasons. As a committee member, Smith will help Director of Development Pamela Perkins-Dwyer ensure the symphony’s endowment stays healthy.

His experience in planned giving and estate planning strategies goes beyond his work at Morgan Stanley. Smith has served as chairman of the Ventura County Economic Development Association Board, represented the City of Ojai on the county’s Economic Development Collaborative board and served as a past president of the Ojai Valley Chamber of Commerce and a past secretary of the Ojai West Rotary Club.

He also helped found the Ojai Film Festival and taught at UCLA Extension.

In addition, he recently completed his third book, a novel titled Beethoven in Love; Opus 139.

He has been named a Business Executive of the Year by the Ventura County Leadership Academy and a Top Regional Business Leader three years by the Pacific Coast Business Times.

Smith graduated magna cum laude from the University of Buffalo and Nanyang University of Singapore with an Ed.M. in administration and a B.A. in Asian studies. He was a graduate fellow at the American Film Institute and holds a certificate in estate planning for financial professionals from the American College.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Symphony.

