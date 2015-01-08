Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:27 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Howard School to Host Santa Barbara Families for ‘Passport to Howard’ Event

By Leigh-Anne Anderson for The Howard School | January 8, 2015 | 12:43 p.m.

The Howard School will be hosting families from the Santa Barbara community at 8:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 23 for an open house event at the school’s Carpinteria campus.

The “Passport to Howard” event will allow families and students to get a firsthand glimpse of the school’s Carden Method curriculum and experience Howard’s effective, holistic approach to child development in time for upcoming enrollment season.

The Howard School is a pre-kindergarten through eighth grade institution and one of the area’s longest established private schools, with a legacy of over 100 years in Santa Barbara. Class sizes are purposely based on the optimal number of peers for children to both develop their social skills and also benefit from valuable individual learning time with the teacher. Teachers work closely with each child to develop strengths while conscientiously targeting principal areas for growth.

The Passport to Howard event will allow visitors to travel through the school and get their Howard Passport stamped at each academic destination. Stations will cover a live Carden demonstration, introduction to teachers, beginning French lesson, art session with renowned local artist and Howard’s own teacher Rebecca Stebbins, and all-school community assembly.

Visitors will have the opportunity to speak with Headmaster Joel Reed as well as interface with teachers from each grade. All classes will be open for touring, and current Howard School parents will be on hand to answer inquiries and offer further insight.

To see how The Howard School builds a foundation for lifelong love of learning through a supreme education, please call 805.745.8448 or email [email protected].

— Leigh-Anne Anderson is a publicist representing The Howard School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 