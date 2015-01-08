Howard School to Host Santa Barbara Families for ‘Passport to Howard’ Event

The Howard School will be hosting families from the Santa Barbara community at 8:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 23 for an open house event at the school’s Carpinteria campus.

The “Passport to Howard” event will allow families and students to get a firsthand glimpse of the school’s Carden Method curriculum and experience Howard’s effective, holistic approach to child development in time for upcoming enrollment season.

The Howard School is a pre-kindergarten through eighth grade institution and one of the area’s longest established private schools, with a legacy of over 100 years in Santa Barbara. Class sizes are purposely based on the optimal number of peers for children to both develop their social skills and also benefit from valuable individual learning time with the teacher. Teachers work closely with each child to develop strengths while conscientiously targeting principal areas for growth.

The Passport to Howard event will allow visitors to travel through the school and get their Howard Passport stamped at each academic destination. Stations will cover a live Carden demonstration, introduction to teachers, beginning French lesson, art session with renowned local artist and Howard’s own teacher Rebecca Stebbins, and all-school community assembly.

Visitors will have the opportunity to speak with Headmaster Joel Reed as well as interface with teachers from each grade. All classes will be open for touring, and current Howard School parents will be on hand to answer inquiries and offer further insight.

To see how The Howard School builds a foundation for lifelong love of learning through a supreme education, please call 805.745.8448 or email [email protected].

— Leigh-Anne Anderson is a publicist representing The Howard School.