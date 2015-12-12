Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:06 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Home Furnishings

Montecito’s HR Home Offers Classic, Distinctive Furnishings by Design

Coast Village Road store blends experience of owners Maureen Hemming and Ashley Ramsey with timeless traditional items

At HR Home in Montecito, a three-legged coffee table is classic on the top and eclectic on the bottom. Click to view larger
At HR Home in Montecito, a three-legged coffee table is classic on the top and eclectic on the bottom. (Nicole Berry photo)
By Hilary Doubleday, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 12, 2015 | 8:10 p.m.

A new store on Montecito’s Coast Village Road hopes to inspire you on the home front. Walking into HR Home, you discover they are quick to do so.

The store, named after the two initials of the last names of co-owners Maureen Hemming and Ashley Ramsey, is full of appealing, home-enhancing décor items, from small tabletop bowls made of natural carved stone to larger items like couches and tables.

A wonderful three-legged coffee table is at first classic looking with its sleek marble top and iron-looking legs until you realize, wait! It’s missing a leg! It’s suddenly a much more interesting piece, but in a subtle way.

Hemming and Ramsey have been in the decorating and interior design business for years, and their sophisticated store is a testament to their experience.

The place is more than a retail stop, offering full-fledged design services to homeowners as well as a gift registry for weddings.

Much of what the store carries cannot be found in designer showrooms in Los Angeles or San Francisco. The designers explain that they like to go further afield to find the unique items they carry.

For example, RH Home features a line of luxury linens from England and Italy not to be found elsewhere. A recent buying trip to Paris was mentioned during the conversation with Noozhawk about the store.

A hand-blown vase from Italy is among the many unique items available at HR Home. Click to view larger
A hand-blown vase from Italy is among the many unique items available at HR Home. (Nicole Berry photo)

Most of what is in the store is private label and custom made.

“We want to find things that are one of a kind and different, but work well with California interiors,” Ramsey explained.

When describing the store, Nicole Berry, who also works at HR Home, described it as “classic, but modern. Sophisticated, but casual.”

She added that the store owners believe that “comfort is the new luxury.”

Transitional furniture dots the showroom floor and is mixed with grounding items made from wood and stone.

Hemming noted that the one designer the store consistently carries in addition to HR Homes’ private label is Ralph Lauren Home. This helps explain the store’s classic roots, but the classic furniture is mixed with whimsical, unique and, yes, very inspiring pieces.

HR Home is located at 1255 Coast Village Road in Montecito. Call 805.565.0404.

Noozhawk contributing writer Hilary Doubleday can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

HR Home, at 1255 Coast Village Road in Montecito, is just down the sidewalk from the popular Honor Bar Click to view larger
HR Home, at 1255 Coast Village Road in Montecito, is just down the sidewalk from the popular Honor Bar (Nicole Berry photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 