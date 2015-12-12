Montecito’s HR Home Offers Classic, Distinctive Furnishings by Design

Home Furnishings

A new store on Montecito’s Coast Village Road hopes to inspire you on the home front. Walking into HR Home, you discover they are quick to do so.

The store, named after the two initials of the last names of co-owners Maureen Hemming and Ashley Ramsey, is full of appealing, home-enhancing décor items, from small tabletop bowls made of natural carved stone to larger items like couches and tables.

A wonderful three-legged coffee table is at first classic looking with its sleek marble top and iron-looking legs until you realize, wait! It’s missing a leg! It’s suddenly a much more interesting piece, but in a subtle way.

Hemming and Ramsey have been in the decorating and interior design business for years, and their sophisticated store is a testament to their experience.

The place is more than a retail stop, offering full-fledged design services to homeowners as well as a gift registry for weddings.

Much of what the store carries cannot be found in designer showrooms in Los Angeles or San Francisco. The designers explain that they like to go further afield to find the unique items they carry.

For example, RH Home features a line of luxury linens from England and Italy not to be found elsewhere. A recent buying trip to Paris was mentioned during the conversation with Noozhawk about the store.

Most of what is in the store is private label and custom made.

“We want to find things that are one of a kind and different, but work well with California interiors,” Ramsey explained.

When describing the store, Nicole Berry, who also works at HR Home, described it as “classic, but modern. Sophisticated, but casual.”

She added that the store owners believe that “comfort is the new luxury.”

Transitional furniture dots the showroom floor and is mixed with grounding items made from wood and stone.

Hemming noted that the one designer the store consistently carries in addition to HR Homes’ private label is Ralph Lauren Home. This helps explain the store’s classic roots, but the classic furniture is mixed with whimsical, unique and, yes, very inspiring pieces.

HR Home is located at 1255 Coast Village Road in Montecito. Call 805.565.0404.

