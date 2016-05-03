HRs by Hailey Fryklund, Sienna Berlinger Power San Marcos to 6-1 Win

Softball

Hailey Fryklund hit a three-run homer to get San Marcos rolling in the first inning, and the Royals went on to beat Ventura 6-1 in a Channel League softball game on Tuesday.

Sienna Berlinger also homered for the Royals (13-10, 3-6), a two-run blast in the third inning.

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner pitched a complete-game four hitter. The only run she allowed came in the sixth inning after the Royals were ahead 6-0. She also had a big day at the plate with a double, triple and two runs scored.

San Marcos celebrated Senior Day

"Today was our last home game and Senior Day, and I’m so happy for the kids to get a win while celebrating the many accomplishments of our outstanding graduating seniors. Those seniors include Sienna Berlinger (Northeastern University), Cara Christian (SBCC Nursing program), Sara Douglas (UCLA, Mechanical Engineering) and Aibhlin Ryan (Northern Arizona University).

The Royals play at Ventura on Thursday and need a win to clinch third place and a CIF playoff berth

