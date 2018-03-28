Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:12 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

HUB Adds Blanca Vega as Account Manager

By Jennifer Goddard for HUB International Insurance Services Inc. | March 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Blanca Vega Click to view larger
Blanca Vega

HUB International Insurance Services Inc. in Santa Barbara has announced Blanca Vega has joined HUB as a new account manager, bringing her 17 years of customer services experience to the HUB team.

She will be handling Santa Barbara based employee benefit accounts.

Vega, who lives in Oxnard, previously worked for WellPoint-Population Health management for seven years as a network services specialist, and before that as an outreach care specialist for WellPoint-Outpatient Behavioral Health in Thousand Oaks.

Her responsibilities included helping customers, processing and managing complex claims and serving as a liaison between case managers and providers.

She also previously worked for WellPoint in Santa Barbara in the sales arena as a client services associate, at Wellpoint-Provider Relations as a senior network specialist, and at Wellpoint Dental in Camarillo as a membership specialist.
 
A Hueneme High School graduate, Vega studied English and computer skills at Oxnard College and is bilingual in Spanish.
 
To contact the Santa Barbara office of Hub International Insurance Services Inc., call 682-2571. Visit www.hubinternational.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for HUB International Insurance Services Inc.

 

