HUB International Insurance Services Names Beth Mitchell VP of Employee Benefits at Oxnard Office

Advice

Beth Mitchell has been named vice president of employee benefits at the Oxnard office of Santa Barbara-based HUB International Insurance Services Inc.

Prior to working at HUB International for nearly eight years, Mitchell has worked for over thirty years in employee benefits.

After working with a large carrier for over 14 years, Mitchell began working to assist clients with the complexities of the employee benefits world on the brokerage side.

Mitchell's wealth of knowledge and experience in the private and public sectors in employee benefits, marketing, sales, financing arrangements, wellness initiatives, contracts, employee staffing and benefits plan administration make her an integral part of the HUB team.

Mitchell can be reached at 805.618.3714 or by email at [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing HUB International Insurance Services Inc.