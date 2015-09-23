Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:40 am | Overcast 51º

 
 
 
 
Advice

HUB International Names Neils Ludlow Vice President at Westlake Village Office

By Jennifer Goddard for HUB International Insurance Services Inc | September 23, 2015 | 8:52 a.m.

Neils F. Ludlow has been named vice president, commercial lines, property and casualty at the Westlake Village office of HUB International Insurance Services Inc.

In his role as vice president, Ludlow is responsible for cultivating new clients and nurturing existing ones as well as they are properly insured.  

Previous to his nearly 10-year tenure with HUB, Ludlow owned an insurance agency for three years and was also in the construction, landscape and apparel industries. 

“Neils’s experience as a business owner gives him the ability to put insurance jargon into easy-to-understand words for clients. He’s great at helping them look at risk and exposure and the cost of insurance, the likelihood of something happening versus the severity,” said Certified Insurance Counselor Stan Darrow.  

Neils Ludlow

Fluent in Spanish, Ludlow holds a bachelor's in economics from Brigham Young University. His professional designations include CRIS (Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist) and CISC (Certified Insurance Specialist in Construction). 

Ludlow has been active in the Boy Scouts for 40 years. He earned the distinction of Eagle Scout and later served as a Scoutmaster for 14 years. He and his wife, Vicki, have three children and make their home in Newbury Park. 

Ludlow may be reached at 805.618.3702 or [email protected]. For more information on HUB International Insurance Services Inc., visit www.hubinternaitonal.com

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing HUB International Insurance Services Inc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 