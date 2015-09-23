HUB International Names Neils Ludlow Vice President at Westlake Village Office

Advice

Neils F. Ludlow has been named vice president, commercial lines, property and casualty at the Westlake Village office of HUB International Insurance Services Inc.

In his role as vice president, Ludlow is responsible for cultivating new clients and nurturing existing ones as well as they are properly insured.

Previous to his nearly 10-year tenure with HUB, Ludlow owned an insurance agency for three years and was also in the construction, landscape and apparel industries.

“Neils’s experience as a business owner gives him the ability to put insurance jargon into easy-to-understand words for clients. He’s great at helping them look at risk and exposure and the cost of insurance, the likelihood of something happening versus the severity,” said Certified Insurance Counselor Stan Darrow.

Fluent in Spanish, Ludlow holds a bachelor's in economics from Brigham Young University. His professional designations include CRIS (Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist) and CISC (Certified Insurance Specialist in Construction).

Ludlow has been active in the Boy Scouts for 40 years. He earned the distinction of Eagle Scout and later served as a Scoutmaster for 14 years. He and his wife, Vicki, have three children and make their home in Newbury Park.

Ludlow may be reached at 805.618.3702 or [email protected]. For more information on HUB International Insurance Services Inc., visit www.hubinternaitonal.com.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing HUB International Insurance Services Inc.