HUB International Promotes Champion to New Position

By Jennifer Goddard for HUB International Insurance Services | August 10, 2015 | 3:30 p.m.

Mike Champion has been named employee benefits practice leader at the Santa Barbara-based office of HUB International Insurance Services.

In his role as employee benefits practice leader, a new position within the company, Champion is responsible for implementing and executing the strategy for sales and service for assigned employee benefits offices in the Western Region.

“Along with business development, Mike will mentor staff, as well as organize and assist with client seminars and education,” said Stan Darrow, CIC. “We’re excited about Mike joining us, and we’re excited about the growth of HUB.” 

Champion holds a B.S. in business and management from the University of Redlands. His professional designations include Registered Health Underwriter (RHU, 1990), Registered Employee Benefit Consultant (REBC, 1994) and Chartered Healthcare Consultant (ChHC, 2014).

Mike Champion

Having recently completed training, Champion is a patient care volunteer for Hospice of Santa Barbara. He previously served as a mentor with the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

Champion and his wife are empty nesters and make their home in Santa Barbara. 

Champion may be reached at 805.879.9536 or [email protected].

With offices throughout the United States and Canada, HUB International Insurance Services is one of the top 10 insurance brokers in the nation. 

It is a full service agency offering homeowners, auto, property and liability business insurance as well as employee benefits and life and health. 

The Santa Barbara office is located at 40 E. Alamar Ave. For information, call 805.682.2571 or visit www.hubinternaitonal.com

—Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing HUB International Insurance Services.

 
