Huge Plays by Travis Pierce Lift Bishop Diego Over Cate

Baseball

Travis Pierce scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and made a terrific running catch in the outfield with two runners on base to help Bishop Diego defeat Cate 2-1 in a Frontier League baseball game on Wednesday at Bishop

With the tying run at second base, Pierce ran into the left-center field gap and made a one-handed catch for the final out of the game.

“Travis had a good day for us,” said Bishop Coach Ralph Molina. "He was 2-2 with a double and stole two bases and he made one heck of a catch to end the game."

Pierce broke a 1-1 tie by scoring on a wild pitch.

Will Goodwin went the distance on the mound for Bishop, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four.

“This was our fourth game in a row where it was a one-run decision," Molina said. "It sure feels good to be on the winning side. We blew some opportunities and overcame some mistakes, but we made some key plays to get the win.”

Ethan Cassulo led the Rams with two hits. He also pitched four innings and gave up one earned run. Chris Bennett scored the lone run for Cate.

"This was a very well played ballgame," Cate assistant Dave Soto said. "We played a very good team and I thought we handled it well. They made a few great plays that we didn't, but I'm proud of our effort."

Bishop is 3-2 in league and 5-11 overall. The Cardinals travel to Cate on Friday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.