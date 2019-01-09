Huge Turnout as Community Marks Anniversary of Jan. 9 Debris Flows in Montecito

Candlelight march, bells ceremony and music part of remembering devastating event and 23 who lost their lives

A beam of light is illuminated by the clouds. (Mike Troy photo)

A banner proclaiing 'Montecito Strong' is carried by two people during the procession. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Lauren Cantin, who was pluck fom the mud and debris that killed her father and brother, sings 'Amazing Grace.' (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

A beam of light shoots skyward from All-Saints-By-the-Sea Church Wednesday night during an event commemorating the Jan. 9 debris flows in Montecito that claimed 23 lives. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

“Earth-shattering” is how Kim Cantin describes the Jan. 9, 2018, debris flows in Montecito that claimed the lives of her husband and teenage son.

Heavy rainfall over the mountains denuded by the Thomas Fire sent walls of mud, boulders, trees and other debris racing downhill that day in a disaster that killed 23 people, injured many others, and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes.

Two children are still missing, including Cantin’s son, Jack, 17.

Wednesday marked one year since the debris flows ripped through Montecito, and Cantin was in attendance with more than 1,000 community members at an observance commemorating the anniversary of unimaginable amounts of destruction in Montecito..

“We are just trying to get some normalcy back,” Cantin said. “It’s a pretty emotional day, because it’s the anniversary of a massive tragedy and disaster that cut my family in two, washed away my house with my daughter and I, and family in it.

“We are in another house right now, and trying to get our lives back in order,” she continued.

Cantin said the community has been “amazingly kind and compassionate” with helping those recovering, and it’s a model for other communities to emulate.

“The main message is continue the kindness,” she said, noting the volunteer groups and neighbors that contributed countless hours helping clear and repair Montecito neighborhoods and homes.

At the ceremony, Cantin’s daughter, Lauren, sang “Amazing Grace.”

Emergency rescuers pulled her out of the mud and debris a year ago.

“I love Montecito,” Lauren told Noozhawk after the ceremony. “I love the community, but I don’t think I could live here anymore, especially thinking about rebuilding. I think that would be too much. I would always know what happened there.”

A collaboration of community organizations hosted the event that included a ceremony at Lower Manning Park, a brief moment of silence, and students from Cold Spring School, Montecito Union School, Crane Country Day School, Laguna Blanca Lower School, and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic School performing “This Little Light of Mine.”

A poem written by Sawyer Corey was read by her mother, Carie Baker-Corey.

Sawyer, 12, and Morgan Christine Corey, 25, died in the disaster, while Sawyer's twin, Summer, and Baker-Corey, were critically injured but survived.

After Carie’s reading, some residents raised their flameless candles.

“We are broken beyond words,” Carie told the crowd.

The candlelight remembrance walk proceeded about one-mile down San Ysidro Road to All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

Residents made their way down the street towards the ocean in the dark, using their flameless candles to light the path.

The remembrance gathering concluded with a bell ceremony at the church, and soup was served afterward.

Santa Barbara native and Montecito resident Dalina Klan participated in the remembrance event.

Her house escaped destruction, but she decided to attend the gathering to honor the victims and come together as a community to heal.

“Everybody was impacted in some way, whether you live here or in Santa Barbara,” she said before the candlelight ceremony. “Everybody in Montecito was evacuated for several weeks, and we stayed with people in Santa Barbara and different people opened their homes.

“This is a nice way for us to all come together... and hopefully find the two that are still missing,” Klan continued. “That’s the hardest thing — that they are still missing.”

