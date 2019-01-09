Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, January 9 , 2019, 11:50 pm | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Huge Turnout as Community Marks Anniversary of Jan. 9 Debris Flows in Montecito

Candlelight march, bells ceremony and music part of remembering devastating event and 23 who lost their lives

A beam of light shoots skyward from All-Saints-By-the-Sea Church in Montecito.

A beam of light shoots skyward from All-Saints-By-the-Sea Church Wednesday night during an event commemorating the Jan. 9 debris flows in Montecito that claimed 23 lives. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

< 4897 > of 9
Lauren Cantin

Lauren Cantin, who was pluck fom the mud and debris that killed her father and brother, sings 'Amazing Grace.' (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

< 4898 > of 9
A candlelight march proceeded from Manning Park to All-Saints Church.

A candlelight march proceeded from Manning Park to All-Saints Church. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

< 4899 > of 9
A banner proclaiing ‘Montecito Strong’

A banner proclaiing 'Montecito Strong' is carried by two people during the procession. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

< 4900 > of 9
A man plays a shofar

A man plays a shofar during Wednesday night commemoration of the Jan. 9 debris flows. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

< 4901 > of 9
A large crowd walks from Manning Park to All-Saints Church in Montecito.

A large crowd walks from Manning Park to All-Saints Church in Montecito. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

< 4902 > of 9
A rainbow appears at Manning Park prior to the event.

A rainbow appears at Manning Park prior to the event. (Anthony Ranii photo)

< 4903 > of 9
Residents bearing candles

Residents bearing candles walk through the streets of Montecito. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

< 4904 > of 9
A beam of light is illuminated by the clouds.

A beam of light is illuminated by the clouds. (Mike Troy photo)

< 4905 > of 9
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 9, 2019 | 11:16 p.m.

“Earth-shattering” is how Kim Cantin describes the Jan. 9, 2018, debris flows in Montecito that claimed the lives of her husband and teenage son.  

Heavy rainfall over the mountains denuded by the Thomas Fire sent walls of mud, boulders, trees and other debris racing downhill that day in a disaster that killed 23 people, injured many others, and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes.

Two children are still missing, including Cantin’s son, Jack, 17.

Wednesday marked one year since the debris flows ripped through Montecito, and Cantin was in attendance with more than 1,000 community members at an observance commemorating the anniversary of unimaginable amounts of destruction in Montecito..

“We are just trying to get some normalcy back,” Cantin said. “It’s a pretty emotional day, because it’s the anniversary of a massive tragedy and disaster that cut my family in two, washed away my house with my daughter and I, and family in it.

“We are in another house right now, and trying to get our lives back in order,” she continued.

Cantin said the community has been “amazingly kind and compassionate” with helping those recovering, and it’s a model for other communities to emulate.

“The main message is continue the kindness,” she said, noting the volunteer groups and neighbors that contributed countless hours helping clear and repair Montecito neighborhoods and homes.

At the ceremony, Cantin’s daughter, Lauren, sang “Amazing Grace.”

Lauren Cantin Click to view larger
Lauren Cantin, who was pluck fom the mud and debris that killed her father and brother, sings ‘Amazing Grace.’ (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Emergency rescuers pulled her out of the mud and debris a year ago.

“I love Montecito,” Lauren told Noozhawk after the ceremony. “I love the community, but I don’t think I could live here anymore, especially thinking about rebuilding. I think that would be too much. I would always know what happened there.” 

A collaboration of community organizations hosted the event that included a ceremony at Lower Manning Park, a brief moment of silence, and students from Cold Spring School, Montecito Union School, Crane Country Day School, Laguna Blanca Lower School, and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic School performing “This Little Light of Mine.” 

A poem written by Sawyer Corey was read by her mother, Carie Baker-Corey. 

Sawyer, 12, and Morgan Christine Corey, 25, died in the disaster, while Sawyer's twin, Summer, and Baker-Corey, were critically injured but survived. 

A candlelight march proceeded from Manning Park to All-Saints Church. Click to view larger
A candlelight march proceeded from Manning Park to All-Saints Church. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

After Carie’s reading, some residents raised their flameless candles.

“We are broken beyond words,” Carie told the crowd.

The candlelight remembrance walk proceeded about one-mile down San Ysidro Road to All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church. 

Residents made their way down the street towards the ocean in the dark, using their flameless candles to light the path.

The remembrance gathering concluded with a bell ceremony at the church, and soup was served afterward.

Santa Barbara native and Montecito resident Dalina Klan participated in the remembrance event.

Her house escaped destruction, but she decided to attend the gathering to honor the victims and come together as a community to heal.

“Everybody was impacted in some way, whether you live here or in Santa Barbara,” she said before the candlelight ceremony. “Everybody in Montecito was evacuated for several weeks, and we stayed with people in Santa Barbara and different people opened their homes.

“This is a nice way for us to all come together... and hopefully find the two that are still missing,” Klan continued. “That’s the hardest thing — that they are still missing.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A banner proclaiing ‘Montecito Strong’ Click to view larger
A banner proclaiing ‘Montecito Strong’ is carried by two people during the procession. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 