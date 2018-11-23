Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara Film Festival Honors Hugh Jackman with Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence

Namesake of the award describes the recipient as 'an exceptional talent of stage and screen, and one of the nicest people in the business'

Actor Hugh Jackman, recipient of the 13th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, arrives on the red carpet for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival gala. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Presenter and actor Ben Mendelsohn. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Director and presenter Jason Reitman. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

SBIFF board president Lynda Weinman and Executive Director Roger Durling. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Gala attendees take their own red carpet photos. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | November 23, 2018 | 3:36 p.m.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival recently honored Australian actor Hugh Jackman with its 13th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at a black-tie dinner at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara.

Since 2006, the award has been presented to a lifelong contributor to cinema through their professional work. Past honorees include Dame Judi Dench, Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Harris, John Travolta and others. Proceeds from the event supported SBIFF’s free year-round educational programs.

Jackson arrived on the red carpet dressed in a sharp blue suit and purple tie. He was accompanied by his wife of 22 years, Deborrah-lee Furness.

The multifaceted Jackman is likely best known for his Oscar-nominated films The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables, the X-Men franchise and Prisoners. Jackman next can be seen in Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner, opening in theaters this month.

Santa Barbara resident Reitman attended the gala and gave remarks at the tribute, along with actor Ben Mendelsohn, J.K. Simmons, SBIFF board president Lynda Weinman and Executive Director Roger Durling.

"I am delighted that Hugh Jackman will receive the 13th annual Kirk Douglas Award," the award’s namesake, Kirk Douglas, said. "He's an exceptional talent of stage and screen, and one of the nicest people in the business. It's my honor to have my name linked with his on this year's award.”

The 34th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival is scheduled for Jan. 30-Feb. 9. SBIFF is a nonprofit arts and educational organization. During the past 32 years, it has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States, attracting 90,000 attendees and offering 11 days of more than 200 films, tributes and panels. Its mission is to engage, enrich and inspire people through the power of film. In June 2016, SBIFF acquired of the historic Riviera Theatre. After a capital campaign and renovation, the theatre is now SBIFF’s new year-round home.

Click here for more information about the film festival.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

