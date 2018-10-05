Friday, October 5 , 2018, 4:57 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Hugh Jackman to Receive Film Festival’s Kirk Douglas Award

By Blair Bender for Santa Barbara International Film Festival | October 5, 2018 | 4:25 p.m.
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman

Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman will be honored with the 13th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced.

The award will be presented at a gala at the Ritz Carlton Bacara, Monday, Nov. 19. The 34th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival runs Jan. 30-Feb. 9.

The multi-faceted Jackman may best be known for Oscar-nominated films The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables, the X-Men Franchise and Prisoners. He will next be seen in Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner, in theaters Nov. 6.

Since 2006, the annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film has been awarded to a lifelong contributor to cinema through their work in front of the camera, behind, or both.

Past honorees include Dame Judi Dench, Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker, Robert DeNiro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Harris and John Travolta.

"I am delighted that Hugh Jackman will receive the 13th annual Kirk Douglas Award,” Douglas said.

“He's an exceptional talent of stage and screen, and one of the nicest people in the business. It's my honor to have my name linked with his on this year's award,” Douglas said.

In The Front Runner, Jackman stars as the charismatic politician Sen. Gary Hart.

The film follows the rise and fall Hart, who was considered the overwhelming front runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination when his campaign was sidelined by the story of an extramarital relationship with Donna Rice.

As tabloid journalism and political journalism merged for the first time, Hart was forced to drop out of the race — events that left a profound and lasting impact on American politics and the world stage.

Also starring Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons and Alfred Molina, The Front Runner is written by Matt Bai and Jay Carson and Reitman. It is based on Bai’s book All the Truth is Out.

The Front Runner is produced by Reitman and Helen Estabrook of Right of Way Films, and Aaron L. Gilbert of BRON Studios.

— Blair Bender for Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

 

