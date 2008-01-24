Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:31 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

Hugh Vos Joins Music Academy Board of Directors

Retired business executive has served a number of local boards in finance capacities.

By Noozhawk Staff | January 24, 2008 | 8:01 p.m.

Hubert “Hugh” Vos, a former senior finance executive with a succession of leading companies, has been named to the Music Academy of the West‘s board of directors.{mosimage}

Born in Paris, Vos graduated from the Institut d’ Etudes Politiques in Paris before being awarded a graduate fellowship to attend the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University, from which he obtained a master’s degree in 1956. The following year he was hired by International Packers Limited of Chicago, which over the next seven years stationed him in Brazil, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom, the latter as financial director.

Vos went on to work for Monsanto Co. in St. Louis as international controller, for Smith Kline & French Laboratories of Philadelphia as vice president for planning and finance, for Commercial Credit Co. in Baltimore as senior vice president for finance, and for Norton Simon Inc. in New York as senior vice president for finance and administration. He was also a board director for Norton Simon.

From 1979 to 1984, Vos served as senior vice president, chief financial officer and a board director for Becton, Dickinson & Co. He was also an independent board director for mutual funds at T. Rowe Price Associates of Baltimore for 25 years.

Vos, who moved to Santa Barbara in 1985, is a past president of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and a former board chairman of Surgical Eye Expeditions International. He currently serves as a trustee of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and as chairman of its finance committee; chairs the Kavli Foundation investment committee; and is a member of the investment committees for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. He began serving his three-year term on the Music Academy board Jan. 1.

