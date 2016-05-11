Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:02 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Hugo Mendez Awarded Title of Senior Reverse Mortgage Loan Consultant at Guarantee Mortgage

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Guarantee Mortgage | May 11, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.
Hugo Mendez Click to view larger
Hugo Mendez (Courtesy photo)

Hugo Mendez, who has over 18 years of experience in the local real estate industry, has been awarded the title of senior reverse mortgage loan consultant in the Santa Barbara office of Guarantee Mortgage.

In this position, he helps clients use a reverse mortgage to ensure a more secure retirement by turning some of the equity in their homes into a tax-free loan.

Mendez’s broad experience includes positions as a residential home loan officer at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and as a realtor at Village Properties.

Since 2015 he has specialized in reverse mortgage loans at Guarantee Mortgage, enabling home owners to stay in their homes as long as they live, without making a principal and interest home loan payment.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Mendez graduated from Santa Barbara High School. Together with his wife of 26 years, he raised his three children here.

Although firmly rooted in this community, they enjoy traveling to Europe, which they have visited 10 times already. They are especially fond of Italy, as Mendez previously lived for a year in Florence.

Mendez can be reached by calling 805.570.9198 or visiting his website.

Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Guarantee Mortgage.
 

