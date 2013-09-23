Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:29 am | Fog 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Proposed Settlement of Huguette Clark Estate Would Fund Arts Foundation

However, the heiress died owing $82 million in gift taxes plus penalties, and her Santa Barbara mansion may have to be sold

Former Santa Barbara Mayor Sheila Lodge and other officials and dignitaries held a press conference in October 2012 to announce plans to try to preserve the late Huguette Clark’s luxurious Bellosguardo estate in Santa Barbara for public uses.
Former Santa Barbara Mayor Sheila Lodge and other officials and dignitaries held a press conference in October 2012 to announce plans to try to preserve the late Huguette Clark’s luxurious Bellosguardo estate in Santa Barbara for public uses.  (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk file photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 23, 2013 | 7:18 p.m.

There is a proposed settlement in the court fight over heiress Huguette Clark’s $300 million estate that would preserve the Santa Barbara mansion and create a foundation for the arts.

However, it’s possible the Bellosguardo oceanfront estate may have to be sold just to cover the costs of the settlement, according to Bill Dedman, investigative reporter for NBC News.

Clark was the daughter of William Clark, a copper tycoon and Idaho senator at the turn of the last century who made his fortune from copper mining, banks and railroads. When Clark died in May 2011 just before her 105th birthday, a legal battle started over her two wills signed six weeks apart. Distant relatives from her father’s first marriage were cut out of the April 19, 2005, will and questioned the influence of Clark’s attorney and accountant in her later years.

Increasingly reclusive over the last decades of her life, she lived at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York for more than 20 years even as her Santa Barbara estate was said to be maintained at the ready for her arrival at any time. She reportedly hadn’t visited the Cabrillo Boulevard property in more than 50 years.

The proposed settlement would create a New York nonprofit corporation with the purpose of fostering and promoting the arts, with procedures established by the New York attorney general. The foundation would be given the Santa Barbara estate, Clark’s $1.7 million doll collection and $4.5 million in cash, according to the court documents obtained by Dedman.

Since Clark died owing $82 million in gift taxes plus penalties, the estate could have to be sold to fund the settlement unless the Internal Revenue Service forgives the penalties, Dedman reported.

Local leaders have called for the estate’s preservation and formed the Friends of Bellosguardo — a community group committed to getting the foundation created

A California corporation named Bellosguardo Foundation already has been established and is headed by Clark’s California attorney James Hurley Jr., former Santa Barbara mayor Sheila Lodge as secretary and Robert Emmons as chief financial officer.

The foundation hired representation through Price, Postel & Parma and New York-based firm Withers Bergman to represent its interests during the court proceedings. 

On Sept. 20, the surrogate court judge ruled that the Bellosguardo Foundation and Hurley cannot participate in the probate proceedings, which the foundation appealed on Monday, according to Lodge, who is also the co-chair of Friends of Bellosguardo.  

Lodge is one of the few people who toured the estate, after she started exchanging Christmas cards and notes with Clark. Even though the home is a landmark — designed by The Biltmore’s architect Reginald Johnson — it’s not open to the public.

The settlement — if signed before jury selection for the trial reconvenes on Tuesday — would also give $34.5 million to the relatives: great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren of William Clark and his first wife, Dedman reported.  

Clark’s longtime nurse, Hadassah Peri, received millions of dollars in gifts from Clark during her lifetime and will pay back $5 million in the settlement.

The Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., will get at least $10 million and some people — such as property managers — will receive what the last will said.

Clark’s attorney,Wally Bock, and accountant, Irving Kamsler, were investigated in relation to handling her finances but were never charged. They would receive nothing under the settlement, according to court documents.

Attorneys involved in the will dispute would receive millions of dollars in fees if the settlement goes through.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 