Hum of Building and Progress Is Music to Goleta Officials’ Ears

New housing and hotels, transportation projects and other initiatives outlined at annual State of the City event

To say a lot is happening in Goleta these days is an understatement.

Hundreds of new housing units are opening or under construction, and high occupancy rates in hotels make City Manager Michelle Greene believe “if you build hotels in Goleta, people will come.”

Greene and Mayor Jim Farr updated the community on all things Goleta at Thursday’s State of the City luncheon put on by the city and Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Farr said some residents have complained to him about the constant hum of development in Goleta — saying the city was paving paradise — and that many projects built up in the development pipeline during the recession, leading to more activity now.

Leaders are committed to keeping the area beautiful, but sometimes things need to be done to make the city better, he said.

A new fire station planned to serve the western end of the city is on track to start construction in 2017, Greene said.

The city’s attention is also turned to improvements in already-bustling areas, including street improvements and a parking plan for Old Town and a bike path connecting students to Ellwood School.

The Goleta City Council decided to shelve plans to create a civic center at the Goleta Valley Community Center due to the cost, but leaders are looking at options for a major renovation and new management of the facility.

Greene reminded the crowd that November’s ballot will have two city-centric initiatives: a library-funding parcel tax and the decision whether to directly elect a mayor or continue to make it a rotating position among the five elected council members.

At the end of the event, Farr chatted about the city’s business climate and fiscal challenges in an interview with Noozhawk founder and publisher Bill Macfadyen.

Farr, who said he is still “fighting his way back” from a stroke last year, emphasized the importance of the high-tech industry and UC Santa Barbara as economic drivers in the area.

“There’s a lot of genius coming out of UCSB and we’re not tapping it as much as we need to,” Farr said.

The Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet ​— an incubator space for startups with support from UCSB, the Chamber of Commerce and the city — helps harness that innovation, he said.

Farr is a vocal opponent of the Revenue Neutrality Agreement with the county and voiced those opinions again at Thursday’s event.

Joking that Greene was ready to pull the microphone power cord if he said something inappropriate, Farr said his comments are his own, and not representative of the council.

The agreement was approved by voters along with incorporation in 2001 and the city will annually pay the county 50 percent of property tax revenues, 30 percent of sales tax revenues and no transient occupancy tax revenues, forever.

The city paid a larger portion of sales and TOT revenues before the 10-year mark of incorporation.

“The result of course is we give them a lot of money,” Farr said, adding that city staff have calculated a $100-million cost of the RNA so far.

“Think what we could have done in our town with $100 million.”

TOT, also called the bed tax from hotel-occupancy taxes, is the city’s largest revenue source at 34 percent, according to Greene.

“The RNA is forcing us to build more hotels because we get all our revenue from that,” Farr said. “We need to hammer on the RNA.”

