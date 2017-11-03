Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:04 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Human Remains Found at Scene of Gibraltar Road Wreck Near Santa Barbara

License plates indicate vehicle associated with 2015 missing-person case

A Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team member examines the wreckage of a vehicle that was discovered Friday some 300 below Gibraltar Road near Santa Barbara. Human remains were found near the vehicle.
A Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team member examines the wreckage of a vehicle that was discovered Friday some 300 below Gibraltar Road near Santa Barbara. Human remains were found near the vehicle. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 12:43 p.m. | November 3, 2017 | 10:36 a.m.

Human remains were found Friday at the scene of a vehicle wreck over the side of Gibraltar Road near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The scene was reported on the 3000 block of Gibraltar Road, which is in Santa Barbara County jurisdiction, county Fire Department Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

It’s a Sheriff’s Department case since human remains were found, he added.

Around 9:15 a.m., sheriff's deputies, California Highway Patrol officers and county firefighters responded to the scene for a report of a vehicle over the side of Gibraltar Road near East Camino Cielo, sheriff's Sgt. Brad Welch said. 

Personnel found a vehicle on its roof in the canyon with human remains nearby, he said. 

"The Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office responded and is in the process of making a positive identification," Welch said. "No additional information will be released at this time regarding this incident due to the active investigation and until next of kin is notified."

Personnel from the Search & Rescue Team also responded and assisted in recovering the remains.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle reportedly was connected to a missing persons case from 2015, but no further details were available. 

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team member carries a body bag containing human remains found Friday in the wreckage of a vehicle that was discovered some 300 below Gibraltar Road near Santa Barbara. Human remains were found near the vehicle.
A Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team member carries a body bag containing human remains found Friday in the wreckage of a vehicle that was discovered some 300 below Gibraltar Road near Santa Barbara. Human remains were found near the vehicle. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

