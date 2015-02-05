Human Resources Association to Present ‘Getting Ahead of ACA with Resilient Strategies’

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association announced that it will be partnering with Lesa Caputo from Beneflex Insurance Services Ltd. for its February educational program, “Getting Ahead of ACA with Resilient Strategies,” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 at The Fess Parker.

Caputo has worked with more than 100 employers over nearly 18 years in the insurance services industry. This background gives her a uniquely informed perspective on health-care costs and compliance for employers, and the upcoming seminar will draw on this experience to provide business and human resources leaders in the Santa Barbara area with strategies to minimize the impact of the Affordable Care Act on their organizations and employees.

In addition to compliance measures to ensure insulation from penalties in the event of an IRS audit, the seminar will also cover recent revisions to the mandate, as well as future changes that are predicted to take place as the new requirements are put into effect throughout 2015. Legislation specific to the State of California will also be addressed, allowing attendees a broad view of the body of laws they are required to consider when planning the benefit strategy for their organizations.

“Getting Ahead of ACA with Resilient Strategies” is part of an ongoing series of events offered on a monthly basis by Santa Barbara Human Resources Association and its sponsors. Each monthly seminar covers a different topic pertinent to the field of human resources, including employment law, leadership, public speaking and employee engagement.

Instructions on registering for this event or future events are available online at sbhra.org. For more information, please contact [email protected].