Human Resources Association to Present Workers’ Comp Faceoff

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association presents a unique approach to defending workers' compensation cases with “Plaintiff vs. Defense Counsel: Who Wins and Why?” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17 at Mulligan's Cafe & Bar, 3500 McCaw Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Workers' compensation attorneys Ben Feld and John Lamoutte will face off contesting and defending evidence from real cases, and the audience will decide the verdict.

This novel approach allows for learning through experiencing what happens in the court, examining the evidence thus offering an opportunity to be better prepared when faced with a similar situation.

Workers’ compensation many times is a yawn for HR practitioners and risk managers when it ought to be top of mind and on the list of “Things I need to know to protect the organization and care for our employees.”

Feld and Lamoutte are both experts in this field. Feld specializes in the plaintiff side and Lamoutte on the defense side.

Feld is a law partner with the firm Ghitterman, Ghitterman & Feld and has been representing injured workers since 2002, providing his expertise in the areas of workers' compensation, Social Security disability and third-party litigation services. Lamoutte is the managing partner of Tobin-Lucks’ Central Coast office. He represents insurance carriers and self-insured employers in the defense of workers’ compensation claims.

— Keri Taylor represents the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association.