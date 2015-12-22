Human Resources Professionals Honored for Outstanding Achievement at Beneflex Insurance Academy

Advice

During their annual luncheon at The Fess Parker, the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association awarded certificates of outstanding achievement to local professionals who had successfully completed seven or more classes during the year at the Beneflex Insurance Academy, which provides a curriculum that educates human resources professionals on how to create better benefits programs for their employees, help control costs for their companies and stay in compliance with ever-changing laws.

Earning honors and certificates of outstanding achievement were: Ana Cook of Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP; Margot Dement of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art; Anna Haefele of MNS Engineers, Inc.; Marylou Pritchard of MNS Engineers, Inc.; Nicole Rivard of Toyon Research Corporation; Kristi Ruiz of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art; Jeff Woolever of TriSep Corporation; Cherie Welsh formerly of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics; Corinne Santini of the Santa Barbara Zoological Gardens and Seng Xiong of Arthrex California Technology, Inc.

Lesa Caputo, benefits advisor at Beneflex Insurance Services, founded the Insurance Academy for SBHRA and has led it for 13 years. Her dedication to the field of human resources is at the core of every year-long professional development educational series.

This year, topics included understanding ACA rReporting requirements, family medical leave absence management, how to effectively select the right benefits administration platform for your company, smart self-funding strategies and innovative benefits solutions, among others.

Beneflex Insurance Services is an independently owned and operated employee benefits agency founded in 2004 by Dan Cattaneo with offices in Santa Barbara and Newbury Park.

Beneflex provides a comprehensive selection of employee health and welfare benefit plans along with expert advisory services in the areas of compliance, innovative cost control solutions and human resources support.

Find out more at beneflexsb.com.

— Suzanne Robertson represents Beneflex Insurance Services.